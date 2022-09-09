Are Airbnbs more cost-effective than hotels?

Entornointeligente.com /

Remember the days when one of the best money-saving travel tips was booking an Airbnb versus a hotel? Not only were nightly rates almost always far cheaper, but the Airbnbs and hosts themselves often shaped up to be the most memorable aspects of a trip.

These days, staying at an Airbnb rarely involves big savings or friendships with the hosts. For better or for worse, features like self-check-in make it so hosts and guests never even meet. Meanwhile, many listings are not managed by owners, but by corporate property management behemoths without the convenience of on-site, full-time staff.

And the cost? A June 2022 NerdWallet analysis looked at 1,000 Airbnb reservations in the United States for 2022 or 2023. Although there is no way to compare the costs directly since every Airbnb is different, some key indicators provide clues as to when Airbnbs are better or worse than a hotel.

In some cases, Airbnb rentals are still a good deal, compared to hotels. Other times, they are far from it.

Length of trip For short stays, Airbnbs are rarely a good deal for two reasons: discounts and cleaning fees.

