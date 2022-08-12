Archibald hits back after Saif fifty

Entornointeligente.com /

GROS ISLET, St Lu­cia – Left-arm seam­er Col­in Archibald claimed a three-wick­et haul to stall Bangladesh A’s progress, on an­oth­er trun­cat­ed day of the sec­ond four-day «Test» St Lu­cia on Thurs­day.

At the close of the sec­ond day at the Daren Sam­my Crick­et Ground, the vis­i­tors had reached 157 for five from the 50 overs pos­si­ble due to a de­layed start be­cause of wet con­di­tions caused by rain.

Mo­hammed Saif Has­san, un­beat­en on 23 at the start, was un­beat­en on 63 while Shad­man Is­lam added just three to his overnight 22.

Archibald spear­head­ed the hosts’ at­tack with three for 31, start­ing the day with one be­fore pro­duc­ing two late strikes which forced Bangladesh to stum­ble.

Re­sum­ing on 69 for one af­ter on­ly 34 overs were pos­si­ble on Wednes­day’s day one, Bangladesh lost Shad­man with five runs added, tak­en at a wide sec­ond slip by Al­ick Athanaze prod­ding de­fen­sive­ly at speed­ster An­der­son Phillip.

Saif then an­chored a se­ries of small part­ner­ships, putting on 34 for the third wick­et with Fa­zle Mah­mud (14), 20 for the fourth wick­et with Mo­ham­mad Mithun and an­oth­er 20 for the fifth wick­et with Mo­ham­mad Za­kir Hasan.

All told, Saif faced 217 balls in just un­der five hours, and count­ed half-dozen fours and a six.

Archibald coun­tered for West In­dies A late in the day, how­ev­er, get­ting Mithun to glove a leg-side pull be­hind to wick­et­keep­er Tevin Im­lach be­fore Za­kir edged a cut at a long hop to give Im­lach his third catch of the in­nings.

Scores:

BANGLADESH A 157 for five (Mo­hammed Saif Has­san 63, Shad­man Is­lam 25; Col­in Archibald 3-31) vs WEST IN­DIES A.

