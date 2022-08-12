Archibald hits back after Saif fifty

GROS ISLET, St Lucia – Left-arm seamer Colin Archibald claimed a three-wicket haul to stall Bangladesh A’s progress, on another truncated day of the second four-day «Test» St Lucia on Thursday.
At the close of the second day at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, the visitors had reached 157 for five from the 50 overs possible due to a delayed start because of wet conditions caused by rain.
Mohammed Saif Hassan, unbeaten on 23 at the start, was unbeaten on 63 while Shadman Islam added just three to his overnight 22.
Archibald spearheaded the hosts’ attack with three for 31, starting the day with one before producing two late strikes which forced Bangladesh to stumble.
Resuming on 69 for one after only 34 overs were possible on Wednesday’s day one, Bangladesh lost Shadman with five runs added, taken at a wide second slip by Alick Athanaze prodding defensively at speedster Anderson Phillip.
Saif then anchored a series of small partnerships, putting on 34 for the third wicket with Fazle Mahmud (14), 20 for the fourth wicket with Mohammad Mithun and another 20 for the fifth wicket with Mohammad Zakir Hasan.
All told, Saif faced 217 balls in just under five hours, and counted half-dozen fours and a six.
Archibald countered for West Indies A late in the day, however, getting Mithun to glove a leg-side pull behind to wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach before Zakir edged a cut at a long hop to give Imlach his third catch of the innings.
Scores:
BANGLADESH A 157 for five (Mohammed Saif Hassan 63, Shadman Islam 25; Colin Archibald 3-31) vs WEST INDIES A.
