Archer’s brace helps Hobart beat Heat

GOLD COAST – Bar­ba­di­an fast bowler Jofra Archer made an im­me­di­ate im­pact in his sec­ond sea­son in the Aus­tralian Big Bash, grab­bing two wick­ets to help Ho­bart Hur­ri­canes beat Bris­bane Heat by 15 runs in Aus­tralia, Sat­ur­day.

Play­ing at Car­rara Oval, Ho­bart ral­lied to 159 for six in a game re­duced to 19 overs, with D’Ar­cy Short top-scor­ing with 67 off 52 balls and Ben Mc­Der­mott get­ting 25.

Short slammed four fours and six­es, while adding 59 for the third wick­et with Mc­Der­mott, who count­ed a four and two six­es off 16 balls.

Sev­en­teen-year-old Afghan off-spin­ner, Mu­jeeb Ur Rah­man, was su­perb with two for 23 from his four overs.

In re­ply, Ben Cut­ting top-scored with 58 from 32 de­liv­er­ies with two fours and five six­es but Bris­bane fold­ed for 144 in the 19th over.

Nine­teen-year-old Max Bryant chipped in with 30 from 15 balls and cap­tain Chris Lynn, 29, but new-ball seam­er James Faulkn­er claimed three for 25 to help un­der­mine the in­nings.

Archer picked up two for 23 from his four overs, get­ting the all-im­por­tant wick­et of Cut­ting in the 18th over – to be one of three bowlers with two wick­ets as seam­er Ri­ley Mered­ith and off-spin­ner Jo­han Botha both end­ed with two for 30.

The 23-year-old Archer was a stand-out for Ho­bart last sea­son with 16 wick­ets af­ter be­ing draft­ed in at the last mo­ment as a re­place­ment play­er.

CMC

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

