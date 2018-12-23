Archer’s brace helps Hobart beat Heat

Entornointeligente.com / GOLD COAST – Barbadian fast bowler Jofra Archer made an immediate impact in his second season in the Australian Big Bash, grabbing two wickets to help Hobart Hurricanes beat Brisbane Heat by 15 runs in Australia, Saturday.
Playing at Carrara Oval, Hobart rallied to 159 for six in a game reduced to 19 overs, with D’Arcy Short top-scoring with 67 off 52 balls and Ben McDermott getting 25.
Short slammed four fours and sixes, while adding 59 for the third wicket with McDermott, who counted a four and two sixes off 16 balls.
Seventeen-year-old Afghan off-spinner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, was superb with two for 23 from his four overs.
In reply, Ben Cutting top-scored with 58 from 32 deliveries with two fours and five sixes but Brisbane folded for 144 in the 19th over.
Nineteen-year-old Max Bryant chipped in with 30 from 15 balls and captain Chris Lynn, 29, but new-ball seamer James Faulkner claimed three for 25 to help undermine the innings.
Archer picked up two for 23 from his four overs, getting the all-important wicket of Cutting in the 18th over – to be one of three bowlers with two wickets as seamer Riley Meredith and off-spinner Johan Botha both ended with two for 30.
The 23-year-old Archer was a stand-out for Hobart last season with 16 wickets after being drafted in at the last moment as a replacement player.
