Applications Open for January 2023 Cohort of Aspiring Principals’ Programme

The National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL), an agency of the Ministry of Education and Youth (MoEY), is accepting applications for the next cohort for its Aspiring Principals Programme (APP), which is scheduled to start in January 2023.

The programme aims to adequately prepare individuals for the task of principalship prior to their appointment.

It serves as an opportunity to attract talent, identify high-quality applicants, and ensure that a ready cadre of trained participants are conferred with the Professional Qualification for Principalship (PQP).

Programmes Officer at NCEL, Keriffe Clark, said the nine-month modular course will be delivered through the University of the West Indies (UWI) using synchronous and asynchronous modalities.

It will include technology-enabled learning, coaching and mentorship, problem-based learning activities and field projects requiring participants to explore, analyse and evaluate solutions to authentic problems of practice.

Mr. Clark said participants will be immersed in rich and contextually relevant content covering the following modules – transformational leadership; community leadership; instructional leadership; organisational leadership; and field experience.

The deadline for submitting applications is Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Interested persons are asked to access the online application form and submit all supporting documents by using the link https://forms.gle/tB38rWCG88EW3L4S7.

For further information, persons may call 876-552-8376, or email [email protected] or [email protected] .

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

