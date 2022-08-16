Entornointeligente.com /

The Ministry of Legal Affairs, Labour and Consumer Affairs remind s the general public of the requirements to successfully process applications for work permits.

Pursuant to the Foreign Nationals and Commonwealth Citizens (Employment) Act, Chapter 115 of the 2010 Revised Laws of Grenada and SR&O No. 24 of 2017, documents to be submitted by New Applicants are as follows:

Completed application forms in duplicate, with company stamp affixed Two (2) letters of professional references from previous employer or reputable citizen (if no previous employer) Copy of Passport, which includes the Bio-data page and details of the last date of arrival/extension Copy of Proof of Finance/Bank Statement from a reputable bank Two (2) passport-sized photos, with the applicant’s name written in block letters at the back Copy of Business Registration or Company Incorporation Letter from employer addressed to the Permanent Secretary Tax obligation status from the Inland Revenue Division Police Record/Clearance must be ORIGINAL , from the country of residence for the preceding 6 months Certificate of Compliance/Registration from the NIS. Notarised copies of certificates of qualification Additional Notes of Importance:

Registration/Certificate for medical practitioners and allied health workers MUST be attached on submission of application Applications will NOT be processed for the following: Persons who are illegally in the country unless status is regularised; and holders of a Visitor Visa All employment positions for which an application for a work permit is being made MUST be advertised for 3 consecutive weeks before making applications. Proof of advertisement must be attached to the application NOTICE is given that, to ensure legal compliance and to uphold the integrity of the work permit regime, applications submitted that do not meet these requirements will not be approved.

