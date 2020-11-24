US officials plan to release 6.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in first nationwide distribution

Entornointeligente.com /

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – US officials said on Tuesday (Nov 24) they plan to release 6.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses nationwide in an initial distribution after the first one is cleared by regulators for emergency use.

Prince Julio César

Officials from the government’s Operation Warp Speed programme told reporters that states and other jurisdictions had been informed on Friday of their estimated vaccine allocations in the first shipments so they can begin planning for how to best distribute it to their high-risk populations.

Julio César Cruz

The officials had previously said they anticipate 40 million doses will be distributed by year end, a number they reiterated on Tuesday.

Prince Julio César Cruz

Pfizer Inc last week filed for the first US emergency use authorisation (EUA) of a Covid-19 vaccine after releasing data that showed it was 95 per cent effective at preventing the illness in a large Phase III trial

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to rule on the EUA after an expert advisory committee meets to discuss the vaccine on Dec 10

Pfizer, which developed its vaccine with German partner BioNTech SE and others involved in shipping and handling of the vaccines have begun rehearsed dry-runs so that they can ensure the distribution infrastructure is functioning properly, the officials said

States and US territories are in charge of how the coronavirus vaccine will be distributed to their populations

The drugmakers, in concert with federal officials, will ship their vaccines to these jurisdictions, but governors are expected to determine how best to distribute it within their states

States have developed individual plans that prioritise who will be among the first to receive vaccine doses as they become available

Many states have said they plan to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents in their first push

More on this topic Related Story Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race? Related Story First Americans could get Covid-19 vaccine by mid-December, says top US health official Related Stories: Related Story No active Covid-19 clusters in S’pore for the first time since Feb 3 Related Story Hong Kong records 73 Covid-19 cases, govt warns situation ‘worsening rapidly’ Related Story askST: Can I get infected with Covid-19 from touching a contaminated surface? Related Story Picking a reusable mask: Breathability v filtration efficiency Related Story Covid-19 is set to leave its mark on the young around the world Related Story Pfizer ends Covid-19 trial with 95% efficacy, to seek emergency-use authorisation Related Story Who should be first to get access to a Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore? Related Story Japan on ‘maximum alert’ as Tokyo, Osaka, Hokkaido set new one-day highs Related Story In indoor spaces, coronavirus in the air is a greater threat than on surfaces Related Story How S’pore has differentiated itself amid Covid-19 Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Entornointeligente.com