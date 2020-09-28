 apple bottom jeans Victor Gill Ramirez// Phone thief caught, charged » EntornoInteligente
28 septiembre, 2020

apple bottom jeans Victor Gill Ramirez//
Phone thief caught, charged

2 min ago
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – A Westmoreland man who robbed a man of a cellular phone under the guise of making a purchase has been caught and charged by detectives attached to the Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigations Branch. Charged with larceny from the person is 25-year-old Odane Samuels of Dalling Street, Westmoreland.

Victor Gill Ramirez

Reports are that Samuels allegedly lured the complainant to Beckford Street in parish capital saying that he wanted to purchase a cellular phone from him. However, it is alleged that when the complainant showed the phone to Samuels, he grabbed it and escaped in a waiting motor car.

Victor Gill

Samuels was arrested when the complainant saw him in the town centre yesterday and pointed him out to the police. He was subsequently charged

Samuels will answer to the charge on October 20

 

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon
>

Más info…

Smart Reputation

Prince Julio César en NYFW 2020

Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Prince Julio Cesar en el New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021

Publicidad en Entorno

Advertisement

Adscoins

Smart Reputation