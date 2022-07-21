APP «gravely concerned» about the increase in gun violence

Entornointeligente.com /

The Alternative People’s Party of Dominica has said that it is «gravely concerned» and «heartbroken» with the recent increase in gun violence across the country.

So far, Dominica has recorded 13 homicides for 2022 of which a number of them are gun related.

Just a few weeks ago, two men died from gunshot wounds within days while another man, who is lucky to be alive, was shot four times by a police constable.

She says the root cause of gun violence in society must be examined.

Blanchard also called for peace and love among young people.

