API Sees Another Surprise Build In Crude Inventories

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 45 mins 90.50 -0.26 -0.29% Brent Crude • 22 mins 96.58 -0.07 -0.07% Murban Crude • 15 mins 96.99 -0.38 -0.39% Natural Gas • 45 mins 7.833 +0.244 +3.22% Gasoline • 45 mins 2.960 +0.074 +2.56% Louisiana Light • 2 days 96.17 +1.55 +1.64% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 2 days 96.17 +1.55 +1.64% Bonny Light • 41 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 2 days 100.8 +0.77 +0.77% Mars US • 15 mins 88.45 -2.31 -2.55% Gasoline • 45 mins 2.960 +0.074 +2.56% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 41 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 41 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 41 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 253 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 41 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 41 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 41 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 41 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 2 days 100.8 +0.77 +0.77% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 70.05 +1.67 +2.44% Western Canadian Select • 16 hours 76.66 +1.75 +2.34% Canadian Condensate • 16 hours 92.91 +1.75 +1.92% Premium Synthetic • 16 hours 91.16 +1.75 +1.96% Sweet Crude • 16 hours 89.06 +1.75 +2.00% Peace Sour • 16 hours 86.21 +1.75 +2.07% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 16 hours 86.21 +1.75 +2.07% Light Sour Blend • 16 hours 88.31 +1.75 +2.02% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 16 hours 91.86 +1.75 +1.94% Central Alberta • 16 hours 86.51 +1.75 +2.06% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 2 days 96.17 +1.55 +1.64% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 87.25 +1.75 +2.05% Giddings • 2 days 81.00 +1.75 +2.21% ANS West Coast • 5 days 100.2 +1.68 +1.70% West Texas Sour • 12 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 12 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 12 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 87.25 +1.75 +2.05% Kansas Common • 2 days 81.00 +1.75 +2.21% Buena Vista • 2 days 99.80 +1.25 +1.27% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 56 mins API Sees Another Surprise Build In Crude Inventories 2 hours EIA Lowers U.S. Oil Production Forecast 3 hours Germany May Consider Lifting Its Ban On Fracking Amid Energy Crisis 3 hours UK Plans On Power Outages This Winter 4 hours Most U.S. Oil And Gas Firms At Risk Of Cyberattack: Study 4 hours UK’s Centrica Signs $8.5B Long-Term Deal To Import U.S. LNG 5 hours German Energy Regulator Says Gas Conservation Could Work 6 hours U.S. Solar Industry Faces New Wave Of Disruptions 7 hours Buffett Boosts Oxy Stake Above 20% 9 hours Russia Halts Oil Pipeline Exports To Europe Via Ukraine 21 hours Third Oil Tank Catches Fire In Massive Fire In Cuba 22 hours Iran Nuclear Talks End With ‘Final Text’, No Agreement 23 hours Russia’s Spot Crude Prices Rebound As China And India Snap Up Cargoes 1 day Shell: UK North Sea Needs Investments In New Oil And Gas Projects 1 day Analyst: Oil To Hit $120 Again By Winter 1 day Britons Advised To Stop Showering To Conserve Energy 1 day China’s Oil Processing Could Slow Amid Teapot Tax Probe 1 day IAEA Sees «Very Real Risk Of A Nuclear Disaster» In Ukraine 1 day Senate Democrats Pass Climate Bill 4 days Turkey Agrees To Pay For Russian Gas With Rubles 4 days Russian Refinery Returns To Operations After Drone Strike 4 days Tullow Comes Up Empty In Guyana Offshore Oil Well 4 days Putin Signs Decree That Bans «Unfriendly» Investors From Selling Energy Stakes 4 days Germany’s Power Prices Hit Record-High As Utilities Limit Output 4 days Norway Considers Limiting Electricity Exports To Prevent Domestic Crunch 4 days Japan Asks Mitsui, Mitsubishi To Stay On In Crucial Sakhalin-2 Project 4 days Dry Weather To Impact Europe’s Power Generation Through September 4 days Yemen’s Houthis Claim Saudi-Backed Coalition Looted $13B In Oil 5 days Prices At The Pump Continue To Plunge, But Stronger Demand Could Halt The Trend 5 days Permian’s Natural Gas Takeaway Capacity Set To Rise 5 days China Starts Construction Of $22B Expansion Of Transmission Line Network 5 days Glencore Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback As Profits Soar 5 days WTI Oil Dips Below $90 For The First Time Since Ukraine War Began 5 days ConocoPhillips Raises Shareholder Payout By $5B On Profit Surge 5 days Freeport LNG To Restart Most Production By October 5 days UN Chief Urges Tax On Oil Industry For «Grotesque Greed» 6 days Egyptian Port Serves As New Route For Russian Oil 6 days UBS: UK Gas Crisis Set To Plunge British Pound To Historic Lows 6 days German Chancellor: Germany Could Keep Nuclear Power Plants Operating After All 6 days Hot Rivers To Limit French Nuclear Power Output Amid Energy Crisis 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 7 hours Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com