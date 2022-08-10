10 agosto, 2022
AOPT appeals for relief from gas prices in Barbados

The Alliance Owners of Public Transport is again appealing to the government, to help public service vehicle operators to cope with spiraling fuel prices. At midnight on Monday, the price of gasoline moved to $4.83 per litre, an increase of 11 cents. While diesel rolls by 20 cents to $4.28.

AOPT’s Communication Officer, Mark Harewood says the sector cannot cope with the high prices.

