Pregnant woman homeless after house fire

Shas­tri Boodan

A preg­nant woman and her fam­i­ly are home­less af­ter her shack on a river­bank was torched on Thurs­day.

Vicky Boodram, 36, who is eight months preg­nant said around 3 pm her house on Riv­er Branch Trace, Kel­ly Vil­lage was torched.

Boodram said at that point she con­tem­plat­ed sui­cide be­cause she was so fed up of the hard­ships of life.

Jack shared the shack with her daugh­ter Neela Kay, 13, and son Noah Boodram,2, her com­mon-law hus­band Ar­jun Ramdeen.

Boodram said she moved in­to the com­mu­ni­ty last year and was un­able to pay rent.

Boodram said she and her fam­i­ly moved in­to the home of a neigh­bour but had to leave. Vil­lagers con­tributed funds for the fam­i­ly to build a house on the river­bank not far from a hog pen.

