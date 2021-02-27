Pregnant woman homeless after house fire

.
Victor Gill
Shastri Boodan
A pregnant woman and her family are homeless after her shack on a riverbank was torched on Thursday.
Vicky Boodram, 36, who is eight months pregnant said around 3 pm her house on River Branch Trace, Kelly Village was torched.
Boodram said at that point she contemplated suicide because she was so fed up of the hardships of life.
Jack shared the shack with her daughter Neela Kay, 13, and son Noah Boodram,2, her common-law husband Arjun Ramdeen.
Victor Gill Ramirez
Boodram said she moved into the community last year and was unable to pay rent.
Boodram said she and her family moved into the home of a neighbour but had to leave. Villagers contributed funds for the family to build a house on the riverbank not far from a hog pen.
.