Antonio Blakeney scores 42 points to help Jiangsu defeat Tianjin in CBA

Entornointeligente.com /

QINGDAO, China, June 28 (Xinhua) — Antonio Blakeney collected a game-high 42 points and ten rebounds, leading the Jiangsu Dragons to beat the Tianjin Pioneers 120-104 in the 2019-2020 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) season on Sunday.

With the win, Jiangsu ended its three-game losing streak, while Tianjin suffered its fifth straight loss since the 2020 CBA season resumed.

Jiangsu started a 22-8 run following Blakeney’s three-point play and ended the first quarter with a 37-22 lead.

Tianjin fought back with a 14-0 run and narrowed the gap to five points in the third quarter, only to see fine plays by Antonio Blakeney help Jiangsu regain a double-digit lead and kept it to the end of the game.

Huang Rongqi and Shi Hongfei were among the six Jiangsu players that scored double-digits, having 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Jin Xin collected a double-double with a team-high 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Tian Ye scored 16 points for Tianjin.

Jiangsu will fight Jilin Northeast Tigers on Tuesday, and Tianjin will have a back-to-back game against Guangdong Southeast Tigers on Monday. Enditem

LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet

Entornointeligente.com