ANSA’s going green

ANSA Mer­chant Bank in T&T and Bar­ba­dos, and ANSA Bank have part­nered with The Crop­per Foun­da­tion and the Cap­i­tals Coali­tion to launch the Caribbean Nat­ur­al Cap­i­tal Hub.

The event took place at the Hy­att Re­gency Trinidad.

The ini­tia­tive places greater em­pha­sis on re­new­able en­er­gy projects and the bet­ter use of nat­ur­al re­sources through spe­cialised fund­ing for such pro­grammes.

ANSA Mer­chant Bank Ltd Chair­man A Nor­man Sab­ga told par­tic­i­pants that as a group the com­pa­ny has al­ways been con­scious of its du­ty to op­er­ate busi­ness­es re­spon­si­bly in the in­ter­est of em­ploy­ees, in­vestors, cus­tomers, and the broad­er so­ci­ety.

