ANSA’s going green

ANSA Merchant Bank in T&T and Barbados, and ANSA Bank have partnered with The Cropper Foundation and the Capitals Coalition to launch the Caribbean Natural Capital Hub.
The event took place at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad.
The initiative places greater emphasis on renewable energy projects and the better use of natural resources through specialised funding for such programmes.
ANSA Merchant Bank Ltd Chairman A Norman Sabga told participants that as a group the company has always been conscious of its duty to operate businesses responsibly in the interest of employees, investors, customers, and the broader society.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian