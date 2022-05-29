ANSA Merchant Group not phased by global volatility

Entornointeligente.com /

With mar­kets volatile and a record break­ing per­for­mance in 2021, it is un­like­ly that ANSA Mer­chant Group will have the same kind of re­sults this year as it did last year.

But even as its Man­ag­ing Di­rec­tor Gre­go­ry Hill ad­mits to re­duced ex­pec­ta­tion, he lauds that all of the Group’s fun­da­men­tals, oth­er than its ex­posed to the va­garies of the mar­ket, are well po­si­tioned for the fu­ture.

Hill was asked, «So I take the point about the fact that the bond mar­ket and the eq­ui­ties mar­ket tend not to trade in the same way, but at the end of the day, you have a gen­er­al­ly bear­ish mar­ket. At the mo­ment some of the fun­da­men­tal views of in­fla­tion­ary pres­sure, the war in Ukraine looks as though it’s go­ing to play out for some time, there’s like­ly to be more chal­lenges, par­tic­u­lar­ly at the food side, as that war con­tin­ues and as the block­ade goes on. There­fore would you say in a rea­son­able way that it is like­ly the per­for­mance of ANSA Mer­chant Group is un­like­ly to be as stel­lar as it was last year, if on­ly be­cause of the ex­tent of ex­po­sure?

Hill: «Yeah, I mean it’s hard to pre­dict how the mar­ket is gonna pan out for the rest of the year. I mean, I shared with you what the pun­dits of all in­vest­ment hous­es are say­ing. You know when you have an in­vest­ment port­fo­lio that is backed by both your in­ter­nal busi­ness and your in­vest­ment port­fo­lios, both your in­ter­nal busi­ness and your bank­ing busi­ness­es, you know you will fil­ter through some of that ex­po­sure. So of course, giv­en what’s hap­pen­ing in the mar­ket, I can’t pre­dict the same lev­el of out­size per­for­mance as 2021 re 2020 and 76% growth. I mean, so that was a record year for us you know. So it’s gonna take it down a lit­tle bit this year I imag­ine.»

He added, «But the im­por­tant thing is that we fo­cus on quite a lot of oth­er things. We have a very di­ver­si­fied busi­ness and our port­fo­lio and di­vi­sions are all grow­ing. There is, and you know, we will push­ing our agen­da, not just the in­vest­ment mar­ket, as that is just one thing, but we’ve been push­ing the agen­da in terms of what we’re do­ing.»

He gave as an ex­am­ple the de­ci­sion to pur­chase the Bank of Bar­o­da and said it added an im­por­tant piece to its port­fo­lio by play­ing in the com­mer­cial bank­ing space and there are ma­jor plans for ANSA Bank.

«We are a small­er play­er in the first in­stance. But we have huge am­bi­tions. We are go­ing to be the first to of­fer a re­al­ly good bank­ing of­fer­ing which will be sec­ond to none, the first dig­i­tal­ly en­abled com­mer­cial bank and that is go­ing to add some scale to what we are do­ing. We didn’t just scale, we are build­ing on the fran­chise or things that we know how to do well. So we would have bought Bank of Bar­o­da Lim­it­ed and the com­pa­ny en­tered the com­mer­cial bank­ing land­scape right, and that move Cur­tis will al­low us to com­pete with the com­mer­cial banks and be a play­er along with them. We re-brand­ed it to ANSA Bank Lim­it­ed on the sixth of April 2021 and so now we’re see­ing a large growth in busi­ness. We have a Man­ag­ing Di­rec­tor there, Robert and his ex­ec­u­tive team are do­ing a fan­tas­tic job grow­ing the busi­ness, grow­ing Cus­tomer base, ex­cit­ing them with new prod­ucts.

Hill ac­knowl­edged that the first quar­ter has been chal­leng­ing but said that was due to the fall in glob­al eq­ui­ties.

He told the Sun­day Busi­ness Guardian that as a fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tion ANSA Mer­chant Group runs a very di­ver­si­fied busi­ness.

«In 2021, we would have pro­duced prof­its of 360,000,000 and when you look at that over the pri­or year, it was a 76% in­crease and of course a 76% in­crease for a fi­nan­cial ser­vices, in a group as big as ours, is a sig­nif­i­cant in­crease. All the busi­ness lines did re­mark­ably well. In 2021 our in­vest­ment port­fo­lio ben­e­fit­ted from resur­gence in the in­ter­na­tion­al and re­gion­al mar­kets. So rolling in­to 2022, what we saw was some anx­i­ety in the glob­al mar­kets based on the war be­tween Ukraine and Rus­sia. We al­so saw a run up in com­mod­i­ty prices. We saw in­fla­tion risk in the Unit­ed States and the Fed­er­al Re­serve step­ping up very quick­ly to re­act to that. So when you look at those fac­tors, sup­ply chain is­sue, lo­gis­tics is­sues, when you look at all of those things, in­clud­ing what’s hap­pen­ing in Chi­na with the ze­ro tol­er­ance on COVID-19 and the slow down, the ris­ing en­er­gy prices, which are af­fect­ing economies around the world, what you saw was the mar­ket re­acts in a very con­ser­v­a­tive way, and mar­ket prices ba­si­cal­ly re-priced based on these new new con­di­tions,» Hill ex­plained.

He said the in­ter­na­tion­al mar­kets re­ac­tion af­fect­ed all in­vestors glob­al­ly.

«And what is in­ter­est­ing is that both eq­ui­ty mar­ket and the bond mar­ket re­act­ed this way at the same time. By ref­er­enc­ing rates it af­fect­ed bond mar­ket and the in­ter­na­tion­al eq­ui­ty mar­ket was af­fect­ed by the volatil­i­ty. So nor­mal­ly you have two as­set class­es that don’t op­er­ate or func­tion the same way, so it’s a bit of a long wind­ed way to say that af­ter 76% growth in prof­itabil­i­ty sup­port­ed by in­vest­ments, there was some repric­ing of that in 2022 in the first quar­ter, you know and you know what I wish I could say is that I have a crys­tal ball. I wish I could say that in­ter­na­tion­al mar­kets will be­come a lot more set­tled in the next quar­ter on quar­ter af­ter that. You know my es­ti­ma­tion is that it’s gonna con­tin­ue along this vein for the rest of the year un­til I would say clos­er to the end of the year when the mar­kets would have sta­bi­lized at that point in time.» he added.

Ac­cord­ing to hill the S&P al­ready ap­pears to be re­bound­ing a lit­tle but stressed that while there is volatil­i­ty, and the mar­ket has turned bear­ish ANSA Mer­chant was in the busi­ness of tak­ing a long view and would wait for mar­kets to re­bound, as they are sure to do.

«So you’ll see that kind of volatil­i­ty across all the fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tions in Trinidad and the re­gion and in­ter­na­tion­al­ly. So that’s what is tak­ing place in the mar­ket and it’s non-cash mark to mar­ket price val­u­a­tions, right? And if you look at the growth of the S&P and look at the oth­er mar­kets over time, there is an up­ward tra­jec­to­ry. We in­vest for the long term, our port­fo­lios are well struc­tured, we’re very com­fort­able with the way we’ve struc­tured our port­fo­lios and as the mar­kets set­tle down un­der this wind in his sails, we will re­cov­er and write that up as well.» Hill posit­ed.

He boast­ed that ANSA Mer­chant is a home-grown fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tion and added that while some of the in­ter­na­tion­al banks are de risk­ing in the re­gion, the do­mes­tic bank is ac­tu­al­ly ex­pand­ing and spread­ing its wings and adding more ser­vices.

«The cus­tomer, you know the de­ci­sions that we make for cred­it and in­vest­ing and lend­ing and re­la­tion­ship with clients and client on board­ing, know­ing your cus­tomer, those de­ci­sions are made in Trinidad right and for Bar­ba­dos made in Bar­ba­dos. We are very do­mes­tic in the way that we op­er­ate, but very glob­al in our mind­set. So that just shows you why we have sound in­vest­ment.» Hill told Sun­day BG.

He point­ed to the in­sur­ance brand like TATIL ‘where peo­ple are peo­ple’ as a strong brand, strong busi­ness­es, and the Group was deep­en­ing and adding scale with the pur­chase of Colfire and Tri­dent in­sur­ance in Bar­ba­dos.

Hill was par­tic­u­lar­ly proud of the re­new­able en­er­gy projects and elec­tric ve­hi­cles that ANSA Mer­chant is fi­nanc­ing with ma­jor fi­nanc­ing for green projects which ties in­to ANSA McAL’s fun­da­men­tal views on ESG.

He said whether it is in green fi­nanc­ing, wealth man­age­ment, com­mer­cial bank­ing, in­sur­ance or in­vest­ment bank­ing ANSA Mer­chant Group is see­ing growth and grasp­ing the op­por­tu­ni­ties.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com