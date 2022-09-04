ANSA McAL makes a way for artists

Entornointeligente.com /

Joel Julien

We are re­silient peo­ple.

And it is this sto­ry of re­silience that cu­ra­tor Ade­line Gre­goire hoped to tell as she se­lect­ed 23 emerg­ing to mid-ca­reer vi­su­al artists from Trinidad and To­ba­go to par­tic­i­pate in the pub­lic dis­play pre­sent­ed by ANSA McAL.

Ti­tled Art Re­framed–Cel­e­brat­ing 60! The pieces are cur­rent­ly be­ing dis­played at the TATIL Court­yard lo­cat­ed along Mar­aval Road in Port-of-Spain.

The dis­play was of­fi­cial­ly launched on Au­gust 30, the eve of T&T’s 60th In­de­pen­dence Day.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com