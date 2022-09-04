ANSA McAL makes a way for artists

Joel Julien
We are resilient people.
And it is this story of resilience that curator Adeline Gregoire hoped to tell as she selected 23 emerging to mid-career visual artists from Trinidad and Tobago to participate in the public display presented by ANSA McAL.
Titled Art Reframed–Celebrating 60! The pieces are currently being displayed at the TATIL Courtyard located along Maraval Road in Port-of-Spain.
The display was officially launched on August 30, the eve of T&T’s 60th Independence Day.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian