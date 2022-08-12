ANSA McAL enjoys increase revenue for first half of 2022

The ANSA McAL Group has enjoyed increased revenues for the first half of 2022.
For the period ending June 30, revenue increased from $470 million to $3.145 billion.
For the same period in 2021, the company’s reported revenue stood at $2.676 billion.
The Group Chief Financial Officer Nicholas Jackman said the results of the first six months represented «a broad-based regional rebound.»
Despite this, the company’s profits were affected by volatility in global financial markets caused by inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine.
Jackman said, «This higher profitability in most businesses which we witnessed, some of it was offset primarily due to mark to market unrealised losses in our investment portfolios. This is what impacted our reported PBT down $211 million to $93 million.
However, the Group Chief Executive Officer Anthony N Sagba III was not phased by the dip in profits as he noted it had been a challenging period around the world.
He said, «Our traditional businesses are also enjoying a very healthy recovery. Some of the efficiencies and the competitive consumer focus mindset that were adopted in the pandemic haven’t been lost and we are certainly seeing great growth in that area,» he said, adding if the mark to market issues affecting the financial services arm of the business were removed, profitability within the group actually increased by 75 per cent.
Executive Chairman A Norman Sabga noted that with the exception of Banking and Insurance, all major business lines showed significant improvement after the COVID restrictions eased last year.
The banking sector, he noted, had been adversely affected by the volatility in global financial markets caused by inflation, rising interest rates, and the war in Ukraine.
«We were able to withstand the drop in both local and foreign portfolios. I take my hat off to our team and our investment committee for the work that they have done,» he added.
He noted the company’s Beverage, Manufacturing, Construction and Distribution businesses had demonstrated strong top line growth and profitability over the course of the last six months following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions
The company also hailed the progress of its investments in renewable energy projects such as the acquisition of the Monte Plata Solar Farm in the Dominican Republic, which was completed in May. —Reporting by Peter Christopher
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian