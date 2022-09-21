Another sad day for law enforcement

Entornointeligente.com /

The coun­try is still reel­ing in the af­ter­math of the dead­ly heist out­side the Pen­ny­wise Su­per Cen­tre in La Ro­main on Mon­day, where two se­cu­ri­ty guards and four ban­dits were killed.

Al­lied Se­cu­ri­ty Ser­vices of­fi­cers Jef­frey Pe­ters, 51, and Jer­ry Stew­art, 49, died fol­low­ing the at­tack by five ban­dits armed with high-pow­ered AR-15 weapons and small arms.

An­oth­er of­fi­cer, Pe­o­la Bap­tiste, was still fight­ing for her life in hos­pi­tal, even as the po­lice man­aged to cap­ture two oth­er sus­pects ear­ly yes­ter­day.

To­day, there­fore, marks an­oth­er sad day in the an­nals of crime fight­ing in T&T, where the crim­i­nals again took the lives of in­no­cent law-abid­ing cit­i­zens as what has been an un­prece­dent­ed crime siege con­tin­ues.

Once again, the in­ci­dent showed the brazen­ness of the crim­i­nal el­e­ment in be­liev­ing they can com­mit these acts with im­puni­ty. The ban­dits struck with­out warn­ing, open­ing fire on the se­cu­ri­ty ve­hi­cle as it was turn­ing on­to the main road from the Pen­ny­wise com­pound. The of­fi­cers in­side, es­pe­cial­ly those in the front seats, nev­er had a chance to take eva­sive ac­tion from the dead­ly pro­jec­tiles fired at them from the AR-15s car­ried by at least three of the five ban­dits who am­bushed their pick-up. Not on­ly that, in­no­cent by­standers both on the street and in the com­pound, some frozen in shock with what was un­fold­ing, were lucky not to have be­come col­lat­er­al dam­age in the melee.

Noth­ing can bring back life for the loved ones of the de­ceased, es­pe­cial­ly the of­fi­cers, but in this case, the po­lice at least quick­ly tracked down the per­pe­tra­tors—who have earned no sym­pa­thy from the pub­lic.

How­ev­er, ques­tions re­main over how the crim­i­nals con­tin­ue to so eas­i­ly ac­quire high-pow­ered ar­se­nals to op­er­ate de­spite the con­tin­u­ing ef­forts of law en­force­ment and the Gov­ern­ment to pre­vent the free flow of these weapons of war in­to the coun­try — a bat­tle the crim­i­nals are seem­ing­ly win­ning out­right but which the TTPS must turn around now.

In­deed, pho­tos cir­cu­lat­ed on so­cial me­dia hours af­ter the in­ci­dent showed some of the sus­pects pos­ing with the very weapons used in the at­tack. Not on­ly that, mes­sages ac­com­pa­ny­ing the pho­tos sug­gest the per­pe­tra­tors telegraphed their ac­tiv­i­ty in ad­vance of the at­tack. This, of course, rais­es ques­tions about what the TTPS’ Cy­ber­crime Unit is do­ing if it is not mon­i­tor­ing and track­ing sus­pi­cious ac­tiv­i­ty by in­di­vid­u­als on so­cial me­dia net­works.

The se­cu­ri­ty com­pa­ny al­so has ques­tions to an­swer, since it is un­fath­omable how the of­fi­cers went to col­lect mon­ey from one of T&T’s biggest cos­met­ic and phar­ma­ceu­ti­cal chains in an un­ar­moured ve­hi­cle, es­pe­cial­ly giv­en the lev­el of crim­i­nal­i­ty in the coun­try to­day. These of­fi­cers were sit­ting ducks to their at­tack­ers and yes­ter­day’s re­newed call by the Es­tate Po­lice As­so­ci­a­tion for bet­ter equip­ment and pro­tec­tion for their mem­bers was cer­tain­ly jus­ti­fi­able.

Mean­while, to the rel­a­tives and friends of the ban­dits in­volved, who took the so­cial me­dia to grieve for them, even while not ac­knowl­edg­ing the lives they took and of­fer­ing con­do­lences to the fam­i­lies of the de­ceased of­fi­cers and their col­league in hos­pi­tal, we say you must now con­vince the sur­vivors to re­veal their en­tire plot and oth­er pos­si­ble co-con­spir­a­tors, as well turn oth­ers you may in­flu­ence away from a path of crime.

