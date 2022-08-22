Another 5 lives lost to COVID-19 

Five more people—one elderly male, 3 elderly females, and one middle-aged male—have lost their lives to COVID-19, according to the latest advisory from the Ministry of Health. These latest deaths have pushed up the national death toll to 4,105 lives lost.
The Ministry says all five deceased persons had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, neurological disease, kidney disease, endocrine disease and cancer.
In its update for today, Monday 22 August 2022, the Ministry of Health also reports that 105 more people have tested positive for COVID-19. At present, the total number of active cases in the country is 6,811.
The total number of people in Trinidad and Tobago who have tested positive for COVID-19—from Thursday 12 March 2020 to Sunday 21 August 2022—is 177,113.
As of today, Monday, 233 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised—in hospital and step-down facilities. Meanwhile, 6,578 people are in home self-isolation. Some 17 people were discharged from public health facilities, and 269 community cases have been certified as recovered.
Currently, some 716,147 people in the country—51.2 per cent of the population—are fully vaccinated, having completed either a one-dose or two-doses regimen of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Ministry reminds the public that a person is considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the final recommended dose(s) of a vaccine or vaccine combination approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
And some 167,980 people have received their booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of today, Sunday, the Ministry’s update reports. Booster doses are additional primary doses and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian