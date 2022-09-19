Anorexia Athletica

Entornointeligente.com /

Anorex­ia Ner­vosa is an eat­ing dis­or­der where some­one de­lib­er­ate­ly re­duces the amount of food con­sumed to lose weight or main­tain a de­sired im­age. The in­di­vid­ual has an in­tense fear of weight gain and would go to ex­treme mea­sures to main­tain their de­sired im­age, which may lead to long-term con­se­quences.

Anorex­ia Ath­let­i­ca is a sim­i­lar type of eat­ing dis­or­der that oc­curs in ath­letes in­volved in sports that pay keen at­ten­tion to their physique. The main dif­fer­ence be­tween the two is that with anorex­ia ath­let­i­ca, the in­di­vid­ual en­gages in a high lev­el of phys­i­cal ac­tiv­i­ty. There is suf­fi­cient caloric re­stric­tion to fa­cil­i­tate weight loss, cou­pled with in­tense phys­i­cal ac­tiv­i­ty or ex­er­cise. With anorex­ia ath­let­i­ca, most of the caloric re­stric­tion is due to a spe­cialised di­et but like anorex­ia ner­vosa, some ath­letes may en­gage in self-in­duced vom­it­ing and the use of lax­a­tives as means of weight loss and weight main­te­nance, which places fur­ther phys­i­cal stress on the body.

Ath­letes who par­tic­i­pate in weight class and aes­thet­ic sports that place great em­pha­sis on weight and physique are at great­est risk. These ath­letes in­clude gym­nasts, swim­mers, body­builders, dancers, long-dis­tance run­ners and box­ers. This does not mean that oth­er ath­letes may nev­er be af­fect­ed by anorex­ia ath­let­i­ca.

Anorex­ia Ath­let­i­ca may be dif­fi­cult to de­tect, as the signs and symp­toms can dis­guise them­selves as just an­oth­er ded­i­cat­ed ath­lete who goes above and be­yond dur­ing train­ing and nev­er eats out­side of their re­stric­tive di­et. It is our re­spon­si­bil­i­ty as coach­es, team­mates, par­ents, phys­io­ther­a­pists and physi­cians to be able to recog­nise ear­ly signs and symp­toms of anorex­ia ath­let­i­ca.

It may dif­fer from ath­lete to ath­lete, but a com­mon sign is where an ath­lete al­ways feels the need to ex­er­cise, of­ten ap­pear­ing as though they are ad­dict­ed. They en­gage in ex­er­cise whether they are phys­i­cal­ly or emo­tion­al­ly en­er­gised, and if a work­out rou­tine is missed, they feel pro­found guilt and anx­i­ety. Some ath­letes may go as far as ex­er­cis­ing in pri­vate to avoid alarm­ing those around them of their un­healthy ex­er­cis­ing habits. They are of­ten ob­sessed with their phys­i­cal ap­pear­ance and how they are viewed by oth­ers. They pres­sure them­selves to main­tain that ide­al physique and if this isn’t achieved by their in­tense ex­er­cise rou­tine, then they take it a step fur­ther by sub­ject­ing them­selves to a strict, re­stric­tive di­et.

This type of be­hav­iour may progress to the unimag­in­able, self-in­duced vom­it­ing and the use of lax­a­tives as a means of purg­ing for weight loss. In ex­treme cas­es, their ex­er­cise rou­tine starts to af­fect oth­er as­pects of their dai­ly life. The ath­lete may be­come with­drawn from their sup­port sys­tem, ei­ther to mask their un­healthy be­hav­iours or be­cause of their low self-es­teem and emo­tion­al la­bil­i­ty.

The long-term con­se­quences of Anorex­ia Ner­vosa are far more dev­as­tat­ing than its signs and symp­toms. Let’s re­mem­ber, these ath­letes are hav­ing a re­stric­tive di­et and are en­gag­ing in ex­er­cise ex­ceed­ing their phys­i­cal ca­pac­i­ty. Some of the com­pli­ca­tions in­clude mal­nu­tri­tion or nu­tri­tion­al de­fi­cien­cies, as well as overuse in­juries. Overuse in­juries may in­clude stress frac­tures that are com­mon in cer­tain sports, so imag­ine how much this risk may in­crease in an ath­lete who is par­tak­ing in ex­ces­sive ex­er­cise cou­pled with poor nu­tri­tion. For ex­am­ple, a long-dis­tance run­ner who is con­stant­ly train­ing and go­ing on long runs to in­crease peak per­for­mance would be at risk for An­te­ri­or Tib­ial Stress syn­drome, more com­mon­ly known as shin splints. If this un­healthy ath­lete con­tin­ues ex­ces­sive train­ing, it may progress to a stress frac­ture. To make mat­ters worse, a well-re­strict­ed di­et may de­lay the heal­ing process of this frac­ture due to in­ad­e­quate nu­tri­ents for heal­ing. Oth­er in­juries may in­clude arthri­tis, lig­a­men­tous sprains and mus­cle and ten­don strains.

Ad­di­tion­al­ly, there is im­paired im­mune func­tion. The cells re­spon­si­ble for fight­ing off in­fec­tions are no longer func­tion­ing at the op­ti­mum, which puts the ath­lete at an in­creased risk for in­fec­tions, es­pe­cial­ly those of the res­pi­ra­to­ry sys­tem. Bahne Rabe was a com­pet­i­tive Ger­man row­er with two Olympic Medals who suf­fered from anorex­ia for some time. In Au­gust 2001, he was ad­mit­ted to a hos­pi­tal in crit­i­cal con­di­tion sec­ondary to ex­treme mal­nu­tri­tion and un­for­tu­nate­ly died of pneu­mo­nia.

It is im­por­tant to be able to recog­nise warn­ing signs of Anorex­ia Ath­let­i­ca, but it is even more im­por­tant for us to pre­vent it from oc­cur­ring. The cor­ner­stone of pre­ven­tion is ed­u­ca­tion, and every­one in­volved in sports should be aware of the con­di­tion and its var­i­ous man­i­fes­ta­tions. Al­though there may not be many well-known, doc­u­ment­ed cas­es of Anorex­ia Ner­vosa with­in the Caribbean, we can­not fool our­selves in­to think­ing that it does not oc­cur. Sports like gym­nas­tics, syn­chro­nised swim­ming and cheer­lead­ing are be­ing pur­sued at in­creas­ing lev­els of com­pe­ti­tion and as the aes­thet­ic sport op­tions in­crease, we must be alert for Anorex­ia Ath­let­i­ca and not turn a blind eye say­ing we do not have these prob­lems in the Caribbean.

Dasi­ma Mar­tin is a med­ical doc­tor who is pur­su­ing her mas­ter’s de­gree in Sports Med­i­cine in the Fac­ul­ty of Sport at UWI.

