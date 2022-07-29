ANNOUNCEMENT: Registration for Laugh Out Loud Dominica extended to July 5, 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

The Laugh Dominica Initiative, organizers of the Laugh Out Loud Dominica Comedy Competition informs persons interested in participating in the comedy competition that the date for registration has been extended to Friday 5th August 2022. This is to facilitate persons who misunderstood the concept of the competition.

The competition is open to all aspiring comedians without any restrictions and the format is standup comedy. Only fifteen participants will go to the finals on August 27th at the Goodwill Parish Hall. The search is on for Dominicaâs first ever Champion of Standup comedy.

The prizes are:

$2500.00 for the Champ

$1500.00 1st runner up, $1000.00 2nd runner up and $50.00 for all participants who make it to the finals.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

