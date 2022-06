Entornointeligente.com /

DOWASCO informs customers from Cochrane that their water supply will be interrupted today Monday June 13, 2022 from 9.00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the purpose of system maintenance.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may be caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.

