DOWASCO informs customers from Grandbay, Geneva, Tete Morne, Pichelin and Maranatha Square that their water supply will be interrupted on Tuesday September 6, 2022 between the hours of 9.00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the purpose of system maintenance.

DOWASCO regrets any inconveniences which may be caused and thanks its customers for their cooperation and understanding.

