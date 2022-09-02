ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO road excavation works on Kennedy Avenue

Entornointeligente.com /

DOWASCO informs residents of Kennedy Avenue and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works to section of the public road on Kennedy Avenue (Intersection of Independence Street and Bath Road) to facilitate a sewer connection on Sunday September 4, 2022 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Vehicles will not be allowed to traverse through Kennedy Avenue, (between the intersection of Independence Street and Bath) road during this period. M otorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks its customers and the general public for their understanding.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

