ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO excavation works on Munro Street

Entornointeligente.com /

DOWASCO informs residents of Munro Street and the general public that we will be carrying out excavation works to section of the public road on 16 Munro Street, Goodwill to facilitate a sewer connection on Tuesday September 20, 2022 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Vehicle owners are asked to keep the road clear during the said works; motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and thanks its customers and the general public for their understanding.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com