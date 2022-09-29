ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO Disconnection Notice October 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

DISCONNECTION NOTICE

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that we will be carrying out disconnections beginning Monday October 3, 2022.

Customers are reminded that bills exceeding 30 days in arrears are liable for disconnection and are therefore encouraged to settle all outstanding balances.

Customers, whose service is disconnected, will be required to pay all outstanding balances plus a reconnection fee before service can be restored.

To obtain bill copies and balances, visit our offices on High Street, Roseau and Chance, Portsmouth OR call our Portsmouth office at 255 2982 or 255 2983 and our Roseau office at 255 2931/2932/2933/2934/2937 or sign up to view bills online via www.dowasco.dm.

DOWASCO takes this opportunity to thank our customers for their continued understanding and valuable business!

