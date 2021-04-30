 ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in Giraudel, Eggleston, Beau Bois and Reigate » EntornoInteligente
30 abril, 2021

ANNOUNCEMENT: DOWASCO apologizes for unscheduled service interruption in Giraudel, Eggleston, Beau Bois and Reigate

Entornointeligente.com /   DOWASCO apologizes to customers from Giraudel, Eggleston, Beau Bois and Reigate for the unscheduled interruption in their water supply today Friday April 30, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p. m. This interruption is due to technical difficulties beyond our control.

DOWASCO would like to advise customers that it is working to have the problem rectified in the quickest possible time.

DOWASCO regrets any inconvenience that may have been caused and thanks customers for their cooperation and understanding.

