ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Hospitals Authority Vacancy Notice â» Manager Inventory Control

DOMINICA HOSPITALS AUTHORITY VACANCY NOTICE MANAGER INVENTORY CONTROL

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the post of Inventory Control Manager at the Dominica Hospitals Authority. The Inventory Control Manager will oversee, monitor stock levels of products and supplies at hospitals and health facilities under the control of the DHA. He/she will also evaluate shipments, deliveries and product levels to improve inventory control levels. The job incorporates different aspects of management, such as monitoring, analysis, forecasting and reporting.

Competencies and Skills

At least three (3) years experience in inventory control or in a similar role; Critical thinking skills and the ability to research, analyse, evaluate and solve problems; Ability to work with a variety of health care professionals; Proven accounting/computing and spreadsheet skills Team player with strong attention to detail Strong verbal and written communication Computer and software

Education and Training

The successful applicant should possess the following:

A first degree in Accounting, Accounting and Management, Business Administration, Industrial Engineering or related field; Knowledge of data analysis, inventory management software, and forecasting techniques; post-graduate training or certification in Inventory Management would be an Post-graduate training or certification in Inventory Management would be an

Experiences

Minimum of five (5) years management experience with the ability to lead and motivate; Proven knowledge of service delivery systems in a health facility or in a service-oriented business organization; Working knowledge of Quality Management and Standard Operating Procedures; Development of work schedules and familiarity with Microsoft Office, QuickBooks Pro or other Accounting software

Job Responsibilities:

Designs and implements an inventory system to optimize inventory control procedures; Evaluates deliveries, shipments and product levels to improve inventory control procedures; Reviews methods of vendor selection to determine best value on purchases in respect of choice, quality and Monitors levels of supplies and other materials to determine shortages and advise on re-ordering as necessary; Prepares detailed reports on inventory operations, stock levels and adjustments; Performs daily analysis of product and supply levels to predict potential inventory problems and shortages; Documents daily deliveries and shipments to update inventory; Analyzes different suppliers and equipment vendors and advise on the most cost-effective deals; Undertakes periodic physical counts to reconcile balances with stock records; Oversees the team of inventory/warehouse staff; Uses software to monitor demand and document characteristics of inventory; Analyzes inventory data to anticipate future needs and reports on inventory levels and efficiencies accordingly; Collaborates with and maintains communications with Heads of Division and Units on their supply needs and utilize data to assist in ordering economic quantities; and Advises on the recruitment and training of new inventory

Terms and Conditions

The position will be on a contractual basis for two (2) years with renewal upon satisfactory performance. The successful applicant will receive a compensation package based on qualifications and experience to include a basic salary, vehicle allowance and gratuity on successful completion.

Additional Information

Additional information on the duties and other conditions of service can be obtained from the Administrative Assistant, Office of the Chief Executive Officer, Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) by email to ceosecretary@domhospitals.dm or visit the website at www.dominica.gov.dm.

Address for Applications Applications should be sent under CONFIDENTIAL cover to: The Chief Executive Officer

Administration Building Dominica Hospitals Authority

Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) Federation Drive

Goodwill

Commonwealth of DOMINICA

Applications can also be sent by email to: ceo@domhospitals.dm. Evidence of formal qualifications and the names and contact details of two (2) referees should be included in the Letter of Application.

Closing Date

The closing date for the receipt of applications is 30 th September 2022 .

