ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Hospitals Authority Vacancy Notice

DOMINICA HOSPITALS AUTHORITY VACANCY NOTICE POST OF MANAGER HOSPITALS NURSING SERVICES

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the post of Manager, Hospitals Nursing Services at the Dominica Hospitals Authority. The Manger, Nursing Services will be the Chief Nursing Officer at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) and other health care facilities designated by the Minister for Health under the Dominica Hospitals Authority Act No. 8 of 2021. The Nursing Manager will be responsible for setting the standard of nursing care and manage the Department’s budget at the DCFH and other designated health care facilities.

Requirements and Skills

At least five (5) years work experience as a nurse manager or in a similar role; Ability to work with a variety of health care professionals and patients; Critical thinking skills and the ability to analyse, evaluate and solve various problems with strong attention to detail; Proven clinical skills from a range of different units; Ability to lead and motivate; Strong decision-making skills; and Excellent verbal and written communication

Education and Training

The successful applicant must:

Hold a first degree in Nursing, Nursing Administration/ Management or Nursing Education; A Masters degree in Nursing, Public Sector Management, Health Sector Planning or Public Health OR Post-graduate training and certification in one of the above fields; Training and experience in Organizational Change or Change Management.

Experiences

Minimum of five (5) years in a senior supervisory or management role in a health care or similar service delivery facility; Proven experience in promoting a culture of engagement, collaboration and team work; Working knowledge of Quality Management, Infection Control and Standing Operating Procedures; and Development of work schedules and familiarity with Microsoft Office or other software

The duties are but not limited to:

Plan, monitor and evaluate staff work schedules for optimum patient care; Set goals and objectives for the department or facility and make sure these are met by the staff; Organize and keep patient records for the particular department or facility; Advise on the recruitment of staff and develop, in collaboration with the Human Resources Manager, training programmes for nursing staff; Participate in the strategic planning process of the Hospitals Authority; Develop mechanisms for continuous improvement in the quality and efficiency of the level of care delivered to patients; Prepare and maintain communications with nursing staff, ward sisters, departmental nurses and other Heads of Division at the Hospitals Authority; Develop, in collaboration with the Director of Medical/Clinical Services and the Human Resource Manager a programme of Continuing Medical Education; Create a mechanism to facilitate compliance with relevant laws, regulations and Hospitals Authority policies; Participate in the Annual Budget Planning Exercise; Manage the budget and other financial resources of the department; and Maintain a safe environment for staff

Terms and Conditions

The position will be on a contractual basis for two (2) years with renewal upon satisfactory performance. The successful applicant will receive a compensation package based on qualifications and experience to include a basic salary, travelling allowance and gratuity on successful completion.

Additional Information

Additional information on the duties and other conditions can be obtained from the Administrative Assistant, Office of the Chief Executive Officer, Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) by email to ceosecretary@domhospitals.dm or visit the website at www.dominica.gov.dm.

Address for Applications Applications should be sent under CONFIDENTIAL cover to: The Chief Executive Officer

Administration Building Dominica Hospitals Authority

Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) Federation Drive

Goodwill

Commonwealth of DOMINICA

Applications can also be sent by email to: ceo@domhospitals.dm. Evidence of formal qualifications and the names and contact details of three (3) referees should be included in the Letter of Application.

Closing Date

The closing date for the receipt of applications is 26 th September 2022 .

