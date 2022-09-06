6 septiembre, 2022
ANNOUNCEMENT: DGDC LTD invites residents of Laudat to a community meeting on 8th September 2022

Photo Credit: Nixon George, Quick Link Productions via DGDC The Dominica geothermal development company limited (DGDC ltd) would like to invite the residents of the community of Laudat to a community meeting on ongoing works and preparation of drilling.

The meeting will be held on Thursday 8 th September 2022 from 6:00 pm at the Laudat community centre.

The Dominica geothermal development company limited encourages your participation.  All attendees will be required to wear masks and observe all covid-19 protocols.

Please be guided accordingly.

 

