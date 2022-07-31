Annie Kitchin | Mr Espeut’s linguistics faux pas

Entornointeligente.com /

I have had it with people like Peter Espeut who cast aspersions on the specialist writing system for Jamaican Creole which was devised more than half a century ago by the famous linguist Frederic Cassidy. It has been slightly amended more recently by the Jamiekan Langwij Yuunit (JLU) at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona.

Espeut claims to be a sociologist and human development scientist. How, exactly, this qualifies him to pass judgement on the internationally recognised work of the linguists at UWI, I cannot imagine. He says he took Spanish and Latin at high school, and (Ancient) Greek at university. He appears to believe that the «different tenses, moods and voices» with which he became superficially acquainted in these studies are all that is required for him to pontificate about human language in general and Jamaican Creole in particular.

Unlike Peter Espeut, I’m a linguist in both the popular and academic sense of the word. I speak several languages – French, German, Portuguese, Modern Greek and Jamaican Creole. I worked as an international conference interpreter at the European Union for over three decades. I have taught languages, as well as consecutive and simultaneous interpreting. All of these specialisations would be classified as Applied Linguistics.

I am also currently studying Theoretical Linguistics at UWI with the same researchers whom Espeut blithely denigrates. He is, apparently, unaware that they are in the mainstream of Linguistics research worldwide, as practised, for example, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Cambridge University, the Max Planck Institute and the Sorbonne. Despite the usual problems faced by all UWI departments, such as lack of financial and human resources, these UWI academics have produced scholarly work that is highly respected by their peers.

HODGEPODGE OF MISCONCEPTIONS Espeut’s article is such a hodgepodge of misconceptions and inaccuracies that only the most glaring errors can be highlighted here. First, the specialist writing system for Jamaican Creole is NOT difficult to learn. But you do have to learn it! Nor is there anything «esoteric» about it. There are videos on YouTube showing people working out the system for themselves, and doing a very good job of it too! The JLU itself organises teaching sessions via ZOOM. If Espeut really tried to learn the system, he would discover how extraordinarily easy it is and how quickly he would get the hang of it.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com