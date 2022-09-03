Anne Heche died without a will, son files to control estate

Entornointeligente.com /

LOS ANGELES (AP):

Actress Anne Heche died without a will, and her 20-year-old son has filed court papers to control her estate.

Homer Laffoon, Heche’s son with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday requesting that he be allowed to administer his mother’s estate.

The petition lists Homer Laffoon and 13-year-old Atlas Tupper, Heche’s son with former partner James Tupper, as her only heirs.

The document says the value of Heche’s estate is unknown. That is often the case on such initial filings, before anyone has the legal authority to assess the dead person’s assets.

