Ankara hits back at Czech Republic, EU over anti-Türkiye remarks

Ankara’s reaction comes after Czech Republic criticises President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s warnings to Greece over its increasingly hostile and aggressive actions against Türkiye. Türkiye will continue to resolutely protect its legitimate rights and interests in the Aegean and the Mediterranean, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said. (AA Archive) Recent comments against Türkiye by the Czech Republic and other EU institutions «do not have any meaning or value,» the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The strong rebuke came on Tuesday after the Czech Republic, which currently holds the presidency of the EU Council, criticised President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s warnings to Greece over its increasingly hostile and aggressive actions against Türkiye.

«The EU’s unquestioning support to Greece on the Aegean and Mediterranean disputes on the pretext of ‘membership solidarity’ is contrary to both the EU acquis and international law,» Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said in a statement.

He said such a «pampering attitude towards Greece encourages deadlock instead of solution and supports Greece in its pursuit of maximalist demands.»

'Violations, harassments, threats'

«The fact that those making these statements overlook the Greek violations, harassments and threats, and provocative rhetoric and actions against Türkiye and stay indifferent to acts and practices contrary to international law is a complete oddity,» he asserted.

The Czech Foreign Ministry had termed Erdogan’s remarks «unacceptable,» claiming that Prague wants to use its term presidency to «foster EU-Türkiye dialogue» but such comments were «extremely unhelpful in this regard.»

Bilgic rebutted by saying that if the Czech Republic or the EU is interested in encouraging dialogue, then Türkiye-EU ties «should be released from the abuse of narrow-minded Greek and Greek Cypriot veto, which in fact undermines EU solidarity and common interests.»

Türkiye will continue to resolutely protect its legitimate rights and interests in the Aegean and the Mediterranean, he added.

