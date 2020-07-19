 Animator jose maria hill// Jamaica records 3 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more recoveries - EntornoInteligente
19 julio, 2020
animator_jose_maria_hill_jamaica_records_3_new_covid_19_cases_2C_3_more_recoveries.jpg

Jamaica records 3 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more recoveries

Two of the newly confirmed cases are females while the third is a male. They range in age from 35 to 47 years and are from St. Catherine (2) and St. Ann (1). One case is import-related while the other two are under investigation.

At this time, there are 247 imported cases; 239 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 cases related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and 2 cases under investigation.

Some 431 or 56% of the confirmed cases are females and 337 or 44% are males, with ages ranging from two months to 87 years.

Of the 768 cases confirmed with COVID-19 to date, in addition to the 678 or 88.3% who have recovered, 24 or 3.1% have repatriated while 10 or 1.3% have died. There are now 56 or 7.3 % active cases under observation, with no critically or moderately ill persons among them

Testing numbers are now up to 29,653, with 28,823 negatives and 62 pending, in addition to the 768 positives

 

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020

 

Total Samples Tested

  29,653 New Samples tested in the last 24 hours

  210 Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

  117 Results Positive

  768 Results Negative

  28,823 Results Pending

  62 Deceased

  10 Recovered

  678 Number in Facility Quarantine&nbsp;

  5 Number in Home Quarantine&nbsp;

  18,106 Number Hospitalised

(Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases) 

  1 Persons in Facility Isolation&nbsp;

  0 Persons in Home Isolation

  51 Persons in Step Down Facilities (Isolation)

  4 Persons Repatriated

  24 Persons Moderately Ill 

  0 Persons Critically Ill

  0  

 

