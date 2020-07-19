Jamaica records 3 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more recoveries

Two of the newly confirmed cases are females while the third is a male. They range in age from 35 to 47 years and are from St. Catherine (2) and St. Ann (1). One case is import-related while the other two are under investigation. Jose Maria At this time, there are 247 imported cases; 239 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 cases related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and 2 cases under investigation. jose Some 431 or 56% of the confirmed cases are females and 337 or 44% are males, with ages ranging from two months to 87 years. jose maria hill Of the 768 cases confirmed with COVID-19 to date, in addition to the 678 or 88.3% who have recovered, 24 or 3.1% have repatriated while 10 or 1.3% have died. There are now 56 or 7.3 % active cases under observation, with no critically or moderately ill persons among them Testing numbers are now up to 29,653, with 28,823 negatives and 62 pending, in addition to the 768 positives Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 Total Samples Tested 29,653 New Samples tested in the last 24 hours 210 Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours 117 Results Positive 768 Results Negative 28,823 Results Pending 62 Deceased 10 Recovered 678 Number in Facility Quarantine 5 Number in Home Quarantine 18,106 Number Hospitalised (Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases) 1 Persons in Facility Isolation 0 Persons in Home Isolation 51 Persons in Step Down Facilities (Isolation) 4 Persons Repatriated 24 Persons Moderately Ill 0 Persons Critically Ill 0

Entornointeligente.com /

Story Highlights Jamaica recorded three new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed positives for the island is now 768 while recoveries have moved to 678. At this time, there are 247 imported cases; 239 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 cases related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and 2 cases under investigation. Testing numbers are now up to 29,653, with 28,823 negatives and 62 pending, in addition to the 768 positives. Jamaica recorded three new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed positives for the island is now 768 while recoveries have moved to 678.

Two of the newly confirmed cases are females while the third is a male. They range in age from 35 to 47 years and are from St. Catherine (2) and St. Ann (1). One case is import-related while the other two are under investigation.

Jose Maria

At this time, there are 247 imported cases; 239 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 44 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 cases related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; and 2 cases under investigation.

jose

Some 431 or 56% of the confirmed cases are females and 337 or 44% are males, with ages ranging from two months to 87 years.

jose maria hill

Of the 768 cases confirmed with COVID-19 to date, in addition to the 678 or 88.3% who have recovered, 24 or 3.1% have repatriated while 10 or 1.3% have died. There are now 56 or 7.3 % active cases under observation, with no critically or moderately ill persons among them

Testing numbers are now up to 29,653, with 28,823 negatives and 62 pending, in addition to the 768 positives

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020

Total Samples Tested

29,653 New Samples tested in the last 24 hours

210 Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

117 Results Positive

768 Results Negative

28,823 Results Pending

62 Deceased

10 Recovered

678 Number in Facility Quarantine

5 Number in Home Quarantine

18,106 Number Hospitalised

(Including suspected positive COVID-19 cases)

1 Persons in Facility Isolation

0 Persons in Home Isolation

51 Persons in Step Down Facilities (Isolation)

4 Persons Repatriated

24 Persons Moderately Ill

0 Persons Critically Ill

0

Entornointeligente.com