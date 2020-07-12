Clarendon man nabbed in US$9,000 larceny trick

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are warning business operators to be vigilant when doing cash transactions, especially those involving foreign exchange, with members of the public. This advice follows the arrest and charge of 52-year-old Kenroy Williams of a May Pen, Clarendon address with larceny by trick.

Police reports indicate that on June 22, Williams allegedly visited a business establishment on Dunrobin Avenue, Kingston 10, offering to sell the owner US$9000.

According to the police, Williams was given over J$1 million in cash, however, he reportedly switched the parcel of cash he handed to the owner before leaving. Upon his departure, the businesswoman discovered that only one US$100 note along with 60 US$1 notes were inside the stack, the police said

A report was made to the police and Williams was subsequently arrested. He was later pointed out on an identification parade and charged

He is expected to appear in court soon

