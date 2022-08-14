Animal rights activist slams proposed

Roger Marshall, founder of Animals 360 Foundation and the Fireworks Action Coalition of T&T, yesterday accused the Office of the Attorney General of blocking invited participants from taking part in a virtual consultation on a proposed fireworks law.
The session focused on the Summary Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which seeks to regulate the use of fireworks by way of a permit system and to make breaches of the law a ticket offence.
The Bill contains five clauses and requires a simple majority vote.
In a statement, Marshall said: «The sham purported to be a consultation was nothing short of fabricated theatre to insult the intelligence of the population. Based on a survey of over 3,000 citizens, 95 per cent are calling for protection from fireworks and for the use of fireworks by the general public to be prohibited.
He added that recommendations in the draft bill are «simply absurd» and have removed what little protection citizens currently have under the existing Summary Offences Act.
«The draft bill in fact promotes increased callous and irresponsible use of fireworks in that it relaxes current restrictions and encourages the use of fireworks for 95 per cent of traditional fireworks usage. This is a step backwards. We can not continue to encourage or sanction behaviour that is detrimental to the health, peace and security of our citizens,» he said.
Claiming that fireworks destroy lives and livelihoods, Marshall said: «In April of 2020 the Law Reform Commission published a policy paper which states, ‘the risks, nuisance and threat to national security associated with fireworks provide sufficient impetus for the industry to be strictly controlled.»
In response to Marshall’s claims that some stakeholders were blocked from the virtual consultation, Minister in the Office of the Attorney General Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal said there was a moderator who was soliciting questions from multiple streams and those questions were put to the panel, during the live feed.
«The moderator moderated the discussion as he was expected to do but I don’t believe it is fair to say that this was sanitising the discussion. As a matter of fact, I believe a lot of pertinent questions were addressed and views noted,» she said.
«I will not apologise for the mood of yesterday’s forum, I have participated in and witnessed meetings such as this at the highest level internationally, regionally and locally and at all times, due to human interaction on a panel there is conversation and even light humour, one must understand that light humour is a part of human interactions.
«This in no way takes away from the seriousness of the discussion and the constant repetition by myself and all members of the panel of how important we viewed yesterday’s deliberations. As a matter of fact, I began the consultation by highlighting why this issue of fireworks had been prioritised by the Ministry.»
Sagramsingh-Sooklal insisted that the Government welcomes all criticisms: «At all times the Government through myself and the officers of the Law Reform Commission were clear that the bill was in its draft form and the reason for the consultation was to solicit the opinion of our citizens, what would be useful is recommendations from our stakeholders, recommendations that we will consider once we return to the drawing board on the law.»
