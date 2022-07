Entornointeligente.com /

I t seems that Andy Ruiz Jr. is close to returning to the Canelo Team, although before that he took the opportunity to send a strong message to Ryan Garcia , who has not stopped revealing how he did in the Mexican boxer’s team.

It turns out that Canelo is not the only one who is fed up with the statements of ‘King Ry’, since now ‘The Destroyer’ went against the young boxer born in San Bernardino California.

LINK ORIGINAL: Marca

Entornointeligente.com