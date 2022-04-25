Andrew Holness is a great leader

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

I just love and adore Andrew Holness; at times when I thought that all hope was gone, there is a new ‘speech’ that has brought a well-needed injection (pun intended) of humour.

Holness has the knack of sparking off debate and engaging people in an emotional interaction, taking the mickey out of us all. Surely, the speech-writers must be aware of the toes that were stepped on, despite a love for Clarks. So, we say, «the words got in the way».

You neva know when and how dem ah go spite yuh! Sum tings whey good fi eat nuh good fi talk. Give the intellectuals the book Who moved the cheese and they will simply ‘move you’.

At the other end of the spectrum, such ‘talk’ may just be very slick resignation. After all, there is always someone very close at hand to do the job. The training curve is very short! Truly, even with highly effective scammers and criminal artistry, Jamaica is lagging behind in the basic skills to build their own safe places of shelter.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com