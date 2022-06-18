Andrea ‘Delcita’ Wright tackles parental alienation in ‘The Ex Baby Motha’

Entornointeligente.com /

Playwright Andrea ‘Delcita’ Wright is shedding light and context on the impact of toxic step relationships on children in her current production The Ex Baby Motha .

Dubbing it her contribution to Jamaica’s diamond jubilee, the play takes a critical look at children who are separated from their parents due to distance, jealousy and disruptive family events. While the family court settles many financial arrangements for child support, many children suffer stunted, positive emotional growth which Wright explores with teen actress Kai-Alana O’Connor.

«The psychological term is called parental alienation and it can be caused by way of migration wherein one or both parents migrate and leave the child, or it can be a case where the mother is now with a different man or father is with a different woman, so that is the situation we’re facing in Ex Baby Motha ,» Wright told The Gleaner .

The Ex Baby Motha , which opened on Mother’s Day last month, also stars ‘Delcita’, veteran actress Trudy Campbell-Fraser and sportscaster Dwight Fraser. Newcomers Calneth Reid and Derricka Johnson also form part of the cast, and Dreanna Williams heads technical effects.

«Trudy Campbell-Fraser is the ‘ex baby motha’ and she’s a struggling woman,» Wright shared. «She would have worked on the north coast hotel and lost her job in the pandemic so I try to make it as real as possible. It rough pan her so the man really needs to support her.»

