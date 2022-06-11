Anderson sets new national 800m record

Entornointeligente.com /

Former St Jago High School athlete, Navasky Anderson, broke the men’s national 800 metres record at the NCAA Division 1 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Friday night.

Anderson, competing for Mississippi State University, finished second in a personal best one minute 45.02 seconds in the final, behind winner Moad Zahafi of Texas Technical University who won in 1:44.49.

