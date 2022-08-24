Anderson Peters breaks his silence

Entornointeligente.com /

by Linda Straker

Sporting Javelin Icon Anderson Peters says that the whole incident onboard the Harbour Master came as shock to him, and it’s painful to hear allegations being made in the public that he started the fight.

«Given the beating and humiliation I experienced, it is truly painful to now hear it being said and repeated in the press and on social media, that I started a fight. It is not true that I attacked anyone. I was attacked in the manner I describe above. It is not true that I spat at or on anyone. It is not true that I threw water on anyone,» he said in a sworn statement obtained by NOW Grenada.

Peters, who had arrived in Grenada to an official ceremony hours before the fight, said that the only time he used any word that can be described as cursing, is when he responded to Abiola Benjamin, who was telling him in an aggressive and abusive manner to get off the boat.

«It is not true that my brother attacked anyone. It is not true that I was drunk. Over the four hours on the cruise, I had two drinks of Johnny Walker in a small plastic glass mixed with orange juice. It is not true that I insulted the nationality of anyone. I consider myself a Caribbean man. I have many Trinidadian friends in and out of the athletic community including my fellow javelin athlete Keshorn Walcott, who has been an inspiration to me,» he said in the affidavit.

The police investigated the matter, and 4 members of the crew pleaded and were each charged EC$5,500. The lawyer for the crew then filed a private criminal proceeding but the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) stepped and has since quashed the case.

