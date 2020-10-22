Ancient Chinese capital bolsters auto industry

Entornointeligente.com /

XI’AN, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — Xi’an, an ancient Chinese capital known for the Terracotta Warriors, is bolstering its auto industry. Its vehicle production capacity is expected to hit 2 million in 2022, local authorities said on Thursday.

In the January-August period, the capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province produced 273,700 vehicles, up 11.72 percent year-on-year, data from the Xi’an Municipal Bureau of Investment Cooperation showed.

Last year, the city’s automobile industrial output value exceeded 115.4 billion yuan (about 17.31 billion U.S. dollars), 38 times the figure in 2001. It is expected to surpass 150 billion yuan in 2022, the bureau said.

More than 80 major carmakers have laid roots in Xi’an, including China’s leading new-energy vehicle manufacturer BYD. It has formed a complete industrial chain comprising the manufacturing of cars, trucks and buses, as well as key components.

To further support the development of its auto industry, Xi’an has launched a raft of favorable policies and financial aid resources for relevant enterprises. Enditem

