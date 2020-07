J.C. Hutchinson Removed From Agriculture Ministry Amid Holland Estate Controversy

Entornointeligente.com /

J.C. Hutchinson, Minister without portfolio in the Agriculture Ministry, who has been embroiled in controversy over a land deal at Holland Estate in St. Elizabeth, has been reassigned to the Office of the Prime Minister with immediate effect. Mr. Hutchinson will be replaced in the Agriculture Ministry by Leslie Campbell, who had just recently been appointed Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation. A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister Friday afternoon said, following discussions with Mr. Hutchinson, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is satisfied that his actions, which were to make former sugar farm lands available to small farmers, was in keeping with GOJ policy. However, Mr. Holness said there were clear breaches of established procedures in implementation to provide for transparency, competition and disclosure. The controversy relates to the decision by SCJ Holdings to allow a company, Holland Producers Limited, to take control of more than 2,000 acres of land in St. Elizabeth based on a recommendation from Mr. Hutchinson. Mr. Hutchinson’s partner and the mother of his child, Lola Marshall-Williams, was a director in the company, up to Tuesday. It has also been revealed that the company has been subletting the land to small farmers despite not having a lease arrangement with SCJ Holdings. Amid the controversy, the Prime Minister has instructed SCJ Holdings to provide information on all land transactions over the last decade.

Entornointeligente.com