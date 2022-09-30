An incomprehensible tragedy

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

I didn’t know Raheem Shaw, the 15-year-old Wolmer’s student who was tragically shot by his dad, mistaken for an intruder. This was a tragic accident beyond comprehension. As I read reports of his classmates and teachers mourning his loss, I couldn’t help but shed a tear. The sudden loss of such a young life, with so much hope and promise. Some things in life, you can’t find the words, only prayers.

I pray for Raheem’s classmates, teachers, friends and family. I pray for his parents at this time. We must cling to God, in grief and despair.

