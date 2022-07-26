Amplia signs carriage agreement to broadcast English Premier League in T&T

Entornointeligente.com /

CSport and CSport2, owned by Ver­ti­cast Me­dia Group, has an­nounced that it has ac­quired the ex­clu­sive rights to broad­cast the Eng­lish Pre­mier League for the next three sea­sons start­ing Au­gust 5, 2022.

The sta­tion said that to en­sure view­ers in the Caribbean have ac­cess to the chan­nels, Ver­ti­Cast has signed a se­ries of car­riage agree­ments un­der sim­i­lar terms in mul­ti­ple coun­tries in the Caribbean, in­clud­ing:

An­tigua and Bar­bu­da (CTV) ·

Cay­man (Log­ic)

Trinidad & To­ba­go (AM­PLIA)

Guyana (E-Net­works)

Bar­ba­dos (MCTV)

St. Kitts & Nevis (the Ca­ble)

Bermu­da (One Com­mu­ni­ca­tion Tele­Ber­mu­da)

Ja­maica (Ja­maica As­so­ci­a­tion of Com­mu­ni­ty Ca­ble Op­er­a­tors)

The Ba­hamas (Rev)

«Caribbean view­ers have had a grow­ing ap­petite for un­lim­it­ed ac­cess to world-class sports con­tent – all Pre­mier League live, more NFL games – and through our CSport chan­nels, they will fi­nal­ly have ac­cess to it on mul­ti­ple plat­forms,» said Ol­ly McIn­tosh, Pres­i­dent & C.E.O. of Ver­ti­Cast.

«Through our 40+ ca­ble part­ners al­ready signed as well as the CSport app which will be launch­ing in Au­gust, we are ide­al­ly po­si­tioned to pro­vide a one-of-a-kind ex­pe­ri­ence with ac­cess to in-match and full match high­lights and be­hind-the-scenes con­tent from our favourite sport­ing events that were not ac­ces­si­ble in this re­gion be­fore.»

The com­pa­ny said it will con­tin­ue to add to and ex­tend its ca­ble dis­tri­b­u­tion net­work as well as of­fer di­rect ac­cess to CSport con­tent via its web­site and mo­bile/broad­band App where view­ers will get ac­cess to full match­es, high­lights and sta­tis­tics from the Pre­mier League, NFL and oth­er sports con­tent.

It said the of­fer­ing of two CSport chan­nels will now al­low for the live broad­cast of all 380 match­es from the Pre­mier League as well as cov­er­age of four NFL Sun­day games per week, play­off games and broad­cast of the Mega Event – the Su­per Bowl.

«With CSport and CSport2, we have the abil­i­ty to pro­vide pre­mier lo­cal and in­ter­na­tion­al sports con­tent to more than 20 coun­tries in the re­gion. In re­cent years, sports con­tent like Pre­mier League foot­ball and the NFL have been avail­able on a lim­it­ed ba­sis and to some ex­tent on pre­mi­um ser­vices on­ly which is what we in­tend to change in the re­gion,» McIn­tosh said.

