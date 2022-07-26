Amplia signs carriage agreement to broadcast English Premier League in T&T

CSport and CSport2, owned by Verticast Media Group, has announced that it has acquired the exclusive rights to broadcast the English Premier League for the next three seasons starting August 5, 2022.
The station said that to ensure viewers in the Caribbean have access to the channels, VertiCast has signed a series of carriage agreements under similar terms in multiple countries in the Caribbean, including:
Antigua and Barbuda (CTV) ·
Cayman (Logic)
Trinidad & Tobago (AMPLIA)
Guyana (E-Networks)
Barbados (MCTV)
St. Kitts & Nevis (the Cable)
Bermuda (One Communication TeleBermuda)
Jamaica (Jamaica Association of Community Cable Operators)
The Bahamas (Rev)
«Caribbean viewers have had a growing appetite for unlimited access to world-class sports content – all Premier League live, more NFL games – and through our CSport channels, they will finally have access to it on multiple platforms,» said Olly McIntosh, President & C.E.O. of VertiCast.
«Through our 40+ cable partners already signed as well as the CSport app which will be launching in August, we are ideally positioned to provide a one-of-a-kind experience with access to in-match and full match highlights and behind-the-scenes content from our favourite sporting events that were not accessible in this region before.»
The company said it will continue to add to and extend its cable distribution network as well as offer direct access to CSport content via its website and mobile/broadband App where viewers will get access to full matches, highlights and statistics from the Premier League, NFL and other sports content.
It said the offering of two CSport channels will now allow for the live broadcast of all 380 matches from the Premier League as well as coverage of four NFL Sunday games per week, playoff games and broadcast of the Mega Event – the Super Bowl.
«With CSport and CSport2, we have the ability to provide premier local and international sports content to more than 20 countries in the region. In recent years, sports content like Premier League football and the NFL have been available on a limited basis and to some extent on premium services only which is what we intend to change in the region,» McIntosh said.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian