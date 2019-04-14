Entornointeligente.com / ‘American Idol’s season 17 contestants are hitting the big stage! The Top 14 perform for America’s votes for the first time this season on the April 14 episode, with a place in the Top 10 on the line.
LINK ORIGINAL: Notifeed
‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Top 14 Hit The Stage To Perform For America’s Votes For The 1st Time
3 min ago
1 min read
Entornointeligente.com / ‘American Idol’s season 17 contestants are hitting the big stage! The Top 14 perform for America’s votes for the first time this season on the April 14 episode, with a place in the Top 10 on the line.
Quizás te guste
Más en EntornoInteligente.com
Mundo
Prince Julio Cesar amc hialeah dbox// Warriors y Spurs muestran clase de campeones; Magic y Nets dan la sorpresa
12 horas ago
8 horas ago
3 horas ago