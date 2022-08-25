American democracy－confrontation and crises

Entornointeligente.com /

The Statue of Liberty and the skyline of Manhattan is seen from the water in this file photo of September 11, 2021. [Photo/Agencies] The latest poll by NBC shows that people in the United States now regard threats to its democracy as the most crucial challenge the US faces.

It’s the first time that’s happened in a poll of its kind in recent months, when economic issues such as the high cost of living have been a top concern for Americans.

The shift in voter sentiment, less than 100 days before the midterm elections, underscores the nation’s pessimism and concern about the future of US democracy.

In the US, many politicians act against democracy even while holding high the banner of democracy, and US democracy has become empty promises as a result.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s search of former US president Donald Trump’s property two weeks ago has sparked name-calling between the Democrats and Republicans.

The search, like the series of hearings on the Capitol Hill riot, has further exacerbated the political polarization in the country and widened the rift of social antagonism.

At the same time, the US government has continually politicized and weaponized «democracy» and interfered in other countries’ internal affairs under the name of «safeguarding democracy».

Under the guise of «supporting democracy», the US has promoted its «New Monroe Doctrine» in Latin America, instigated «color revolutions» in Eurasia, fueled the «Arab Spring» in West Asia and North Africa, and instigated division and confrontation in many parts of the world.

It is still playing its old tricks of «clique diplomacy» and «values diplomacy», seeking to divide the world into us and them as shown by its so-called Summit for Democracy.

And under the guise of «safeguarding democracy», the US has willfully imposed unilateral sanctions and «long-arm jurisdiction» on other countries, and wantonly interfered in other countries’ internal affairs.

In fact, it is just trying to maintain its hegemony and geopolitical interests by dragging other countries into the mire of war, social unrest and economic recession.

The self-styled image of the US as a beacon of democracy has long been revealed as a sham, and the ugly face of US politicians has long been seen through. Those US politicians who call themselves «judges of democracy» had better listen to the voices of the US people instead of lecturing other countries on democracy.

HAIWAINET.CN

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com