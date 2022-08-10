Ameen: I can’t speak for Sankar

UNC deputy leader Khadijah Ameen has steered clear of speculating on a motive as to why Kelly Village/Warrenville councillor Samuel Sankar ignored calls by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar to boycott a meeting on reform with Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi yesterday.
Sankar was the lone UNC councillor at the meeting and explained that he only learnt of the directive upon his arrival for the meeting. Despite that, Sankar still stayed for the meeting.
During the UNC’s Monday Night Forum, Persad-Bissessar called on councillors to boycott the meeting, which was aimed at discussing several local government matters.
Questioned about the councillor’s participation during a UNC press conference yesterday, Ameen said she did not liaise with Sankar over the matter, which raised speculations about whether or not he had broken ranks from the party.
She said, «I did not communicate with councillor Sankar, so I don’t know. The thing is councillors took a decision. I saw Faris Al-Rawi trying to make it sound like Kamla forced people not to attend. If Mr Sankar made that statement, I’m not aware of it, I did not communicate with him so I can’t speak for him.»
Ameen also defended the decision taken by the opposition to boycott the meeting.
She said, «You know how many meetings our councillors have attended …numerous. They do not listen to us, they do not take our request into consideration. They have heads of sections, heads of corporations meetings every month where the chairmen and CEOs attend in the Ministry of Local Government, nothing comes out of it.»
The UNC’s press conference was attended by several local government councillors, aldermen and Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed.
According to Mohammed, the major problem plaguing corporations continued to be the difficulties in accessing funds from central government.
He said the Chaguanas Borough Corporation was starved for resources to the point where workers’ jobs were under threat.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian