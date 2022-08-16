AMCHAM T&T and IDB to host Women in the Lead workshop

Entornointeligente.com /

The Amer­i­can Cham­ber of Com­merce of Trinidad and To­ba­go (AM­CHAM T&T) in col­lab­o­ra­tion with the In­ter-Amer­i­can De­vel­op­ment Bank (IDB) will be host­ing a work­shop called «Women in the Lead: Mind­ful Lead­er­ship in a Trans­for­ma­tive World.» The work­shop will fea­ture forty mentees work­ing in var­i­ous fields across the pri­vate sec­tor who are paired with men­tors aligned to their ca­reer goals.

The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from AM­CHAM T&T:

The Amer­i­can Cham­ber of Com­merce of Trinidad and To­ba­go (AM­CHAM T&T) will be host­ing the work­shop ses­sion: «Women in the Lead: Mind­ful Lead­er­ship in a Trans­for­ma­tive World» with Dr Shelly-Ann Gad­jad­har, on Au­gust 18th, 2022, dur­ing this year’s Women in Lead­er­ship Men­tor­ship Pro­gramme (WILMP) – host­ed by AM­CHAM T&T and the In­ter-Amer­i­can De­vel­op­ment Bank (IDB) Now in its 5th year, WILMP will fea­ture forty (40) mentees work­ing in var­i­ous fields across the pri­vate sec­tor who are paired with men­tors aligned to their ca­reer goals.

The WILMP will once more serve as an im­por­tant plat­form to dri­ve fe­male lead­er­ship in in­dus­try and com­merce in Trinidad and To­ba­go and en­sure over­all eco­nom­ic growth. It al­so reaf­firms AM­CHAM T&T’s com­mit­ment to em­pow­er­ing women and pro­mot­ing gen­der par­i­ty and women’s lead­er­ship in busi­ness and so­ci­ety.

AM­CHAM T&T Pres­i­dent, Toni Sir­ju-Ram­nar­ine says the fo­cus of the Men­tor­ship Pro­gramme is aimed at pro­vid­ing so­lu­tions to the many bar­ri­ers pre­vent­ing women from pro­gress­ing in so­ci­ety. «The goal should al­ways be to re­move these ex­ist­ing bar­ri­ers with more op­por­tu­ni­ties so that we are em­pow­er­ing both women and men,» Sir­ju-Ram­nar­ine said. «At AM­CHAM T&T, we be­lieve a di­verse work­place and so­ci­ety brings about bet­ter out­comes for every­one. Ul­ti­mate­ly, this is what we are hop­ing to both in­spire and achieve with this Men­tor­ship Pro­gramme.»

The AM­CHAM T&T/IDB Men­tor­ship pro­gramme will pro­vide a plat­form that al­lows women to de­vel­op lead­er­ship skills, in­crease self-con­fi­dence, build so­cial cap­i­tal, and take own­er­ship of their own per­son­al and pro­fes­sion­al de­vel­op­ment. Sir­ju-Ram­nar­ine says women can achieve these goals by seek­ing each oth­er’s in­ter­ests through re­in­forc­ing greater col­lab­o­ra­tion to elim­i­nate the com­pe­ti­tion that pits women against each oth­er, and by ex­ten­sion, all women against men.

«That’s why we hope to see more com­pa­nies in­vest­ing in men­tor­ship pro­grammes to fos­ter greater di­ver­si­ty and in­clu­sion in the work­place, strength­en com­pa­ny cul­ture, and im­prove em­ploy­ee en­gage­ment.» Com­pa­nies that in­vest in men­tor­ship will see the ben­e­fits of high­er pro­duc­tiv­i­ty, few­er turnover rates, bet­ter suc­ces­sion plan­ning, and in­crease prof­its.

«Ul­ti­mate­ly, it comes down to do­ing the right thing!» she said. Ca­ri­na Cock­burn, Coun­try Man­ag­er of the IDB says the men­tor­ship jour­ney will help women find com­mon ground with their male coun­ter­parts as they learn and grow in or­ga­ni­za­tion­al spaces. «Re­mem­ber that the work­place in which we en­gage every day has added val­ue be­cause of our pres­ence,» Cock­burn said. «By help­ing each oth­er, we can share the re­spon­si­bil­i­ty we have to ful­fil our own po­ten­tial and to act as torch­bear­ers for the women who will fol­low.»

«The In­ter-Amer­i­can De­vel­op­ment Bank’s col­lab­o­ra­tion with AM­CHAM T&T to host this men­tor­ing pro­gramme is rep­re­sen­ta­tive of this ethos and is al­so con­sis­tent with our de­vel­op­men­tal pri­or­i­ties for T&T and the Caribbean. In­deed, I am proud to work for an or­ga­ni­za­tion which sup­ports gen­der di­ver­si­ty and pro­motes equal­i­ty and bal­ance in lead­er­ship and de­ci­sion mak­ing.»

Mean­while, Dr Gad­jad­har who is an Ed­u­ca­tor, At­tor­ney and the CEO & Founder of her own coach­ing and con­sul­tan­cy com­pa­ny, Al­phas­tute Lim­it­ed says teach­ing women about lead­er­ship is a great path­way to help­ing women see them­selves as im­pact­ful and pro­vid­ing them with the knowl­edge and sov­er­eign­ty to choose the type of leader they want to be.

«Many women per­sis­tent­ly feel like they need to ad­here to the ‘fol­low the leader’ blue­print, and in a trans­for­ma­tive world with more ag­ile ways of work­ing, women are hav­ing a more pow­er­ful say about what it means to lead both pro­fes­sion­al­ly and per­son­al­ly,» Dr Gad­jad­har said.

«It is this sov­er­eign­ty of em­bark­ing on a per­son­al lead­er­ship jour­ney that is dis­rupt­ing board­rooms and cre­at­ing waves of change across in­dus­tries and sec­tors.» Speak­ing on the ben­e­fits of the «Women in the Lead: Mind­ful Lead­er­ship in a Trans­for­ma­tive World» ses­sion, she says it will chal­lenge women to iden­ti­fy ways to cre­ate a strong lead­er­ship lega­cy that is time­less in a trans­for­ma­tive world and pro­vide a clear­er un­der­stand­ing of one’s lead­er­ship blue­print and how they can mind­ful­ly in­clude oth­ers on the jour­ney.

The Women in Lead­er­ship Men­tor­ship Pro­gramme has been run­ning from June and will con­tin­ue through No­vem­ber 2022. Men­tor­ship op­por­tu­ni­ties are be­ing of­fered to women across all sec­tors and in­dus­tries, in­clud­ing, Sci­ence & Math­e­mat­ics, Tech­nol­o­gy, En­gi­neer­ing and Eco­nom­ics, Oc­cu­pa­tion­al Health and Safe­ty etc.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com