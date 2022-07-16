Ambassadors hail consultative democracy

Entornointeligente.com /

The Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Feb 26, 2022. [Photo/IC] Ambassadors from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have said that China’s system of consultative democracy is a distinctive and important political mechanism for promoting unity and democracy, as the country’s top political advisory body held an open day on Friday.

During a symposium hosted by the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the envoys also expressed their hope to facilitate exchanges and cooperation between the CPPCC and agencies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Khek Caimealy Sysoda, Cambodian ambassador to China, said the CPPCC is an important organ of multiparty cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

It plays a very important role in not only carrying forward socialist democracy, but also exploring a path to realize the Chinese dream, she added.

The CPPCC has provided institutional support for effective national governance because it is an inclusive platform for all non-Party members to participate in national affairs in different ways, she said.

«Democracy goes beyond the right of simply going to vote,» she said, adding that the CPPCC further develops democracy by giving full play to multiparty cooperation.

Thongsavanh Phyathep, deputy chief of mission of the Lao embassy in China, said that the CPC has explored a successful path to democracy.

«The CPC has made continuous efforts to ensure Chinese people’s status as the master of the country, especially since the 18th National Congress of the CPC,» he said.

The CPC has developed a concept of the whole-process people’s democracy, he said, adding that China contributes its ideas on democracy to the world.

«Whether a country is democratic or not should be judged by its people rather than dictated by the outside world,» he added. He noted that the CPPCC is one of the great successes of China’s democracy, which promotes unity and cooperation.

«Laos is willing to work with China and all countries around the world in carrying forward the common values of humanity,» he added.

Djauhari Oratmangun, Indonesia’s ambassador to Beijing, said China’s relevant practices of democracy prompted him to believe that democracy is rooted and nurtured in the history, culture, ethnic traditions and social environment of each country.

There is no single way of practicing democracy and the best kind of democracy should be «homegrown democracy» in line with the values of local identity and wisdom, he added.

Zhu Yongxin, deputy secretary-general of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC and vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the China Association for Promoting Democracy, one of China’s eight non-Communist parties, said that political consultation is a shared cultural idea and treasure between China and ASEAN.

China is willing to share the philosophy and experience of political consultation with ASEAN countries and promote a greater role for dialogue and consultation in national and global governance, he added.

